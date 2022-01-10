Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.98. 31,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.61 million, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

