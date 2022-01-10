Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.53.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

