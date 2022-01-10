Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,089. The company has a market cap of $328.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.71. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

