LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

LVOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveVox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVOX stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

