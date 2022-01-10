LocalCoinSwap Market Cap Hits $746,111.33 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $746,111.33 and $2,239.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00410976 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008889 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.18 or 0.01284702 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

