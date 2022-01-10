Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 272.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 65,360 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 209,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,754,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,882,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,493,000 after acquiring an additional 390,813 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

