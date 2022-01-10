Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.