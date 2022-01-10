Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,531,000 after buying an additional 65,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after buying an additional 77,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 113.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,416,000 after buying an additional 799,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,392,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $113.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

