Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $207.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

