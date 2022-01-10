Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $50.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.