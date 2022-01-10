Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,460 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of BZH opened at $20.97 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $659.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

