Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,177 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.