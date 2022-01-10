Loser Coin Trading Down 17.7% This Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $656,820.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00081281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.60 or 0.07349423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.78 or 0.99713999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.