LuaSwap (LUA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $200,638.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $200,638.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005312 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,051,405 coins and its circulating supply is 134,822,729 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.