Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.23 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $646.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.