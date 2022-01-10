Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.41.

Shares of AJG opened at $165.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.