Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 770.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,496.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $701.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $725.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $448.48 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

