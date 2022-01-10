Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $14.03 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 514.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $552.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.69.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

