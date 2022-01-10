Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefitting from efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy including boosting assortments, strengthening customer relation and optimizing store portfolio. During third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company witnessed sturdy growth across all three brands namely; Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. Management is on track to strengthen omni-channel capabilities with investments toward online shopping experiences. Solid quarterly performance along with strong market trends and increased traction of the Polaris strategy led management to raise guidance for fiscal 2021. That being said, escalated delivery expenses are a concern for the company. Also, supply chain issues, rising freight charges and labor shortages remain headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.55.

NYSE:M opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

