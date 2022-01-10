Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

MGLN stock remained flat at $$94.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Story: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Health (MGLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.