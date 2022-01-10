Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05. Magyar Bancorp has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.05.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

