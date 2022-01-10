Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

