MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reduced their price objective on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MMMB opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $65.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.38. MamaMancini’s has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

