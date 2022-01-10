Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.90% of Manulife Financial worth $334,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,001,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,960,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

