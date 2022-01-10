Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

MRO stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

