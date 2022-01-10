MarketPeak Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About MarketPeak

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

