Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $72.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.23.
MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE MAS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
