Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $72.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.23.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

