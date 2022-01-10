MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ opened at $93.96 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

