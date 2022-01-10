Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Matson accounts for about 2.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 38.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $329,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matson by 15.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,460. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.