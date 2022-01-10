Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Financial Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20 CMC Materials 0 3 4 0 2.57

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.55%. CMC Materials has a consensus target price of $179.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.08%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than CMC Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56% CMC Materials -5.72% 21.39% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and CMC Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.51 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.72 CMC Materials $1.20 billion 4.49 -$68.58 million ($2.38) -79.60

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. CMC Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CMC Materials beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

