McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Update

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 109.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $79.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

