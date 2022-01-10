McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 153.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $249.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.87 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

