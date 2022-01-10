Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $73.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

