Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3,346.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,213,467 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

