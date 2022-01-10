Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1,091.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 99,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,551,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.23. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

