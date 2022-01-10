Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

