Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 54.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 416,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.