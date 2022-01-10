Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

