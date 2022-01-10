Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Reduces Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CIT Group comprises about 2.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in CIT Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 112.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CIT Group by 863.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after purchasing an additional 566,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 1,159.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 562,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 517,869 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CIT remained flat at $$53.50 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,810,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,897. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.