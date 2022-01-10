Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Takes Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.20% of SmartFinancial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $28.36. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,860. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.