MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $1,250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2,000.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,968.27.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,318.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,552.90. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.