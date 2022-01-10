Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $37,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE MTD traded down $27.21 on Monday, hitting $1,515.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,100. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,563.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,507.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

