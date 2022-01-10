Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 398,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,542.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,563.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,506.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

