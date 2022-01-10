M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 3,025 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 97.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

