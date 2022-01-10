M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 10,942 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $2,824,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $475,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

