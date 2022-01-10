M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,983 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock worth $11,789,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $237.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

