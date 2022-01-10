M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.06 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

