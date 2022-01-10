M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 292.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $526,729.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,726,692 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $303.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day moving average of $284.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.