M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $58,775,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BCE by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.84. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

