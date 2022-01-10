Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.89. 20,268,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,747,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

